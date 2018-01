Flying Lotus’s label Brainfeeder unveiled a knotty new song by the producer on Monday. “Quarantine” is the final track on the label’s New Year’s mix, crafted by producer PBDY. On “Quarantine,” Flying Lotus interlaces sputtering hand drums, soft shudders of stringed instruments and aThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Flying Lotus’ Cryptic New Song ‘Quarantine’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone