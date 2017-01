Gorillaz unveiled their first song in six years, “Hallelujah Money,” the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration, enlisting British artist Benjamin Clementine for an eerily soulful meditation on business, power and humanity.

The clip finds Clementine crooning the slow-burning theatrical tune in

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Gorillaz’ First Song in Six Years, ‘Hallelujah Money’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone