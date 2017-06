Gorillaz virtual member, 2D, released a new song, “Sleeping Powder,” Thursday via the band’s mobile app. Gorillaz shared a psychedelic video for the cut, which sets the scene by sampling the famous “This Is Your Brain on Drugs” advertisement.

“Sleeping Powder” begins with 2D – voiced by Damon Albarn – sitting at

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Gorillaz’s New Psychedelic Disco Song, ‘Sleeping Powder’

