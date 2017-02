Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj reunite on record for the first time in seven years with “Make Love,” the first single from Gucci Mane’s upcoming Droptop Wop project.

“I’m

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj Reteam for Feisty ‘Make Love’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone