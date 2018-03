Grammy nominated singer-songwriter James Bay is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live debut with a second new song from his forthcoming album, Electric Light. The uptempo, rock-oriented “Pink Lemonade” follows previously released single “Wild Love.” Electric Light comes out May 18th.This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear James Bay’s New Rock Song ‘Pink Lemonade’ Ahead of ‘SNL’ Debut …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone