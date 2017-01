Joey Bada$$ observes a fractured political and social landscape on his funky new track “Land of the Free.” “Sorry, America, but I will not be your soldier/ Obama just wasn’t enough – I need some more closure,” he rhymes over slap bass and a spacey synthesizer. “And Donald Trump is not equipped to take this country over.”

