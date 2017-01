John Mellencamp‘s latest single offers a raspy diagnosis of America’s current political ailments. “Let the poor be damned, and the easy targets too,” he sings, before adding sarcastically, “all are created equal – equally beneath me and you.” Mellencamp released the song on the eve

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear John Mellencamp’s Sobering Political Ballad ‘Easy Target’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone