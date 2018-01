Julia Michaels dropped a sleek new pop song, “Heaven.” The track is the Best New Artist-nominated singer’s contribution to the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.”They say all good boys go to heaven / But bad boys bring heaven to you,” Michaels sings on the chorus. “You don’tThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Julia Michaels’ Sleek ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Song ‘Heaven’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone