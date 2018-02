Khalid and Fifth Harmony singer Normani unite on a slinky, R&B single “Love Lies,” featured on the soundtrack to new romantic comedy Love, Simon. The track is Normani’s first release outside the platinum-selling pop group, which issued their self-titled thirdThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Khalid’s Sultry New Song ‘Love Lies’ With Fifth Harmony’s Normani …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone