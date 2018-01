Liam Payne and Rita Ora trade desirous lines over the electro-pop single, “For You” – a highlight on the newly issued Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. “In your eyes, I’m alive,” Ora croons over whirring synths in her solo verse. “Inside you’re beautiful, something so unusual.” Payne rams upThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Liam Payne, Rita Ora’s Sexy New Song ‘For You’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone