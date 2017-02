Lil Uzi Vert rides a rollercoaster of highs and lows on his new song “Uppin Downers.”

On the DJ Plugg-produced track, Uzi relays a woozy drug pattern, where taking one pill inevitably leads to another. “I was on Addy to keep me up/ I was on Xanny to bring me down,” he raps. “I was on molly to keep me up/ I was on 30s to bring me down.”

