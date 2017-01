Major Lazer team with Nicki Minaj and vocalist PartyNextDoor on new single “Run Up,” a suave blend of high-pitched vocal samples, warped guitar chords and a signature Caribbean groove. PartyNextDoor croons smooth come-ons throughout the track, but

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj, PartyNextDoor Unite on Suave ‘Run Up’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone