Migos enlisted Pharrell to produce their dark new song “Stir Fry,” the latest preview of the Georgia rap duo’s upcoming third LP, Culture 2. Quavo and Offset exchange dense verses over flickering hi-hat and shimmering synth. “In the kitchen, wrist twisted like its stir-fry,” Quavo raps on the chorus. This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Migos’ Dramatic, Pharrell-Produced New Song, ‘Stir Fry’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone