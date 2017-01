Migos enlisted fellow Atlanta MC Hoodrich Pablo Juan for the upbeat new song, “I Can.” Produced by DJ Spinz and Honorable C.N.O.T.E., “I Can” blends trap percussion with an orchestral swipe that adds a sinister touch.

Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff breeze through their verses with an array of ostentatious boasts and punchlines, referencing everything from NBA

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Migos Proclaim ‘I Can’ on Sharp New Song

