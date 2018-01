Migos blend the atmospheric with the aggressive on “Supastars,” a new song from their upcoming third LP, Culture II. Throughout the track, the Georgia trio swap signature boasts over spacey, melodic synths and a grinding trap beat laced with digital sound effects.Culture II, out January 26th, also includes the Pharrell-produced This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Migos’ Synth-Fueled New Song ‘Supastars’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone