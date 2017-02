New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a hard-rocking Spotify playlist on Wednesday. In honor of the streaming company’s U.S. headquarters relocating to 4 World Trade Center in New York City, Cuomo revealed what’s on his heavy rotation: Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Lou Reed, Bruce Springsteen and the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear NY Gov. Cuomo’s Spotify Playlist Picks from Aerosmith to Tina Turner

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone