Rae Sremmurd’s third album, Sr3mm, appears to be imminent as the Mississippi brothers released the lead single off forthcoming album, “T’d Up.” They debuted the song at Super Bowl Live over the weekend.This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Rae Sremmurd Preview New Album ‘Sr3mm’ With Hazy ‘T’d Up’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone