Raekwon and G-Eazy have teamed up for the hypnotic new song “Purple Brick Road.” The track will appear on Raekwon’s upcoming album The Wild, out on March 24th.

Raekwon raps on the catchy song about his success and how he negotiates his wealth in his new

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Raekwon, G-Eazy’s Hypnotic New Song ‘Purple Brick Road’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone