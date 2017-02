British shoegaze band Ride released their first new song in over 20 years, “Charm Assault.” Despite the song’s dreamy tone, singer Andy Bell said its eeriness reflects “a pretty straightforward expression of frustration and disgust at the people who currently run our country.”

“Charm Assault” opens with a barrage of downbeats before

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Ride’s Ominous Return With First Song in 20 Years, ‘Charm Assault’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone