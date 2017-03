Robert Plant made an appearance Tuesday night at London’s Royal Albert Hall during a performance by violinist Nigel Kennedy to sing Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and cover “Hey Joe.” The gig, a gala concert, had been billed as Nigel Kennedy and Friends and otherwise featured mostly classical performers. Fan site

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Robert Plant’s First ‘Kashmir’ Performance Since Led Zeppelin Reunion

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone