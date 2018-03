Roger Waters recorded verses by Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish intended as a rebuke to President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. “After the relics are gone/ Where, oh white master, are you taking my people … and yours?” Waters says on “Supremacy,”This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Roger Waters Recite Palestinian Poem in New Anti-Trump Song ‘Supremacy’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone