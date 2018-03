Sade released a beatific acoustic ballad titled “Flower of the Universe” on Monday night. They recorded the track for the forthcoming soundtrack to A Wrinkle in Time, marking the group’s first new release since 2011. Anyone familiar with Sade’s work, especially the Lover’s Rock album, will recognize theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Sade’s First New Song in Seven Years From ‘Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone