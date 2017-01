British shoegazers Slowdive unleashed a dense and sprawling new song, “Star Roving,” their first in 22 years.

The expansive dream-pop cut boasts layers of guitars drenched in reverb and chorus while a splashy and swift drum beat surges beneath. Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell’s dual vocals, meanwhile, simmer in between.

“Star Roving” marks

