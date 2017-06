Stevie Nicks‘ new ballad, “Your Hand I Will Never Let Go,” will be featured in the Naomi Watts-led drama, The Book of Henry. The song was written by Thomas Barlett and Ryan Miller.

“Drowned in thought and caught in a stare/ Talking to ghosts who were not there,” Nicks sings plaintively.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Stevie Nicks’ Soft New Song ‘Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go’

Via:: Rolling Stone