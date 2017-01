Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture dominates the post-punk single “Happenin'” with side-project Summer Moon. “Happenin'” is the band’s second release from their debut LP, With You Tonight, out February 24th.

Fraiture explained how the song’s “chaotic,

