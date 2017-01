The Internet’s Syd unveiled a sparse yet sensual new song, “Body,” off her upcoming solo debut, Fin.

The MeLo-X-produced song opens with a deep bass groove that continues to rumble beneath steady hi-hat ticks, scattershot snare hits and Syd’s hushed tones. “Body” takes several simple, evocative turns, like when the bass drops out for a lovely

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear the Internet’s Syd Unravel Desire on New Song ‘Body’

