Bassist-singer Thundercat enlists pop legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins for the deliriously smooth “Show You the Way,” the first song from his new album Drunk, out February 24th via Brainfeeder.

The track offers a melange of synths that glisten between crisp drums and a bubbling

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Thundercat Team With Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald on New Song

