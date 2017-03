Thurston Moore‘s new song “Cease Fire” is a six-minute, shape-shifting epic bursting with guitar bravado. As the song blossoms, “Cease Fire” becomes more krautrock-like in structure, providing a foundation for Moore to unfurl a series of mesmerizing solos.

