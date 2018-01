After showing off his dance-pop chops on “My, My, My!” Troye Sivan has returned with a second and much softer taste of his sophomore album. The 22-year-old will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 20th. On “The Good Side,” SivanThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Troye Sivan’s Tender, Acoustic New Song ‘The Good Side’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone