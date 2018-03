“Weird Al” Yankovic put his trademark polka spin on a medley of Hamilton songs in “The Hamilton Polka,” the latest installment of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s monthly “Hamildrops” series.At a breakneck pace, Yankovic and hisThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Breakneck ‘Hamilton Polka’ Medley …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone