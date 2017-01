Heart‘s Ann Wilson announced she will embark on a 20-date North American tour this spring.

The trek begins March 8th at the Moore Theatre in Seattle and includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver, New Orleans and Philadelphia before wrapping April 7th at the Park Theatre PAC in Providence, Rhode Island. More tour dates

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Heart’s Ann Wilson Plots Huge Solo Tour

