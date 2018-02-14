Helmet and Prong will hit the road this May for a co-headlining tour, a trek nearly 30 years in the making for the two Nineties rock acts that launched their careers at New York’s CBGB’s.The tour begins May 3rd in Atlanta and crisscrosses the U.S. – including a May 23rd hometown show at New York’s Highline Ballroom – before concluding May 26th at Baltimore’s MarylandThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Helmet, Prong Set Co-Headlining Tour …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone