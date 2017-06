In April of 2011, the Strokes headlined their first show at Madison Square Garden just one day before LCD Soundsystem’s “farewell” blowout at the same venue. To Lizzy Goodman – a New York music journalist who had been a part of the local scene ever since the Strokes were a bunch of unknowns playing a

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: How ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Chronicles a Bygone Era of New …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone