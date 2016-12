In the spring of 1984, Neil Tennant – then in his pre–Pet Shop Boys guise as a music journalist – popped down to Miami to see what the boys in Wham! were up to. During breaks from a music video shoot in a sunlight-dappled hotel room (it would turn out to be the clip for the mega-successful “Careless

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: How Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Became a New Holiday Standard

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone