It’s a small room. More of a closet really. Toward the back, there’s an upright piano; on the left, a large Marshall guitar amplifier, a box of Pop-Tarts and an electric heater. On the floor, a backpack and a flimsy mattress where Car Seat Headrest mastermind Will Toledo has been sleeping for the past two weeks.For all intents and purposes, this is home: Decade Music Studios, on theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Inside Car …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone