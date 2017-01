Janelle Monae and Maxwell are among the artists who will perform during the Women’s March on Washington on January 21st in the nation’s capital, one day after Donald Trump is inaugurated into office.

Angelique Kidjo, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Amber Coffman,

