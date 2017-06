Jane’s Addiction celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1990 classic Ritual de lo Habitual in an upcoming live DVD.

Ritual de lo Habitual Alive At 25, due out August 4th, features a full-album performance of the album – from a May 30th, 2015 concert at Irvine, California’s Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Jane’s Addiction Prep ‘Ritual de lo Habitual’ 25th Anniversary Concert Film

