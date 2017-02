Jidenna had already staked a claim to being “cool like Nat King Cole” on “Classic Man,” so he took his sweet time releasing his debut LP The Chief, which finally emerges more than two years after the release of the Top 40 single. One of the more eclectic hip-hop albums to come out in 2017, The Chief is at home with Atlanta rap, West African highlife and modern dance music.

