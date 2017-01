Escape to Margaritaville, a musical dedicated to the songs of Jimmy Buffett, is heading to Broadway in the spring of 2018, the singer announced Friday.

The musical, which plays on the title of Buffett’s breezy 1977 single and his popular restaurant chain, will premiere in May with a six-week run at

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Jimmy Buffett Musical Heading to Broadway in 2018

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone