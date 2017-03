Jimmy Buffett has announced plans to break ground on a string of retirement communities inspired by his classic “Margaritaville” and its themed chain of restaurants and resorts.

For Parrotheads “55 and better” seeking an “active adult community” while wasted away again,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Jimmy Buffett to Open Margaritaville Retirement Communities

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone