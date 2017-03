Joey Bada$$ has recruited guests like J. Cole, Schoolboy Q and Styles P for his upcoming LP All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.

“This is the most important hip-hop album in a long time. Blood sweat & tears into this,” Bada$$ promised of his new LP on

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Joey Bada$$ Recruits J. Cole, Schoolboy Q for New Album

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone