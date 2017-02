John Legend will hit the road this May in support of his 5th studio LP, Darkness and Light. The tour begins May 12th in Miami and ends June 30th in New Orleans. Gallant, whose debut album Ology earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category, will open for Legend.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: John Legend Announces 'Darkness and Light' Tour

