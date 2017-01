“This is the longest I’ve gone in the incubation process of a record,” says John Mayer, from the complex of rooms at Capitol Studios where he has spent hundreds of hours working on his new LP, The Search For Everything. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s seventh studio album is being released in

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: John Mayer Details Origin, Inspiration Behind Four New Songs

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone