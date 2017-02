John Mellencamp announced his 23rd LP, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, out April 21st via Republic Records. The singer-songwriter will recruit special guest Emmylou Harris for a subsequent U.S. summer tour,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: John Mellencamp Plots ‘Sad Clowns & Hillbillies’ LP, Summer Tour

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone