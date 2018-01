A television spinoff of Keanu Reeves’ assassin action series John Wick is in the works at Starz.The series is titled The Continental and revolves around the clandestine hotel that Wick and other hit men frequent and turn to as safe harbor in the two John Wick films.ReevesThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off TV Series in the Works at Starz …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone