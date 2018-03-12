Juelz Santana was arrested on drug and weapon charges Monday, two days after the rapper fled a Newark airport after TSA discovered a loaded gun in his carry-on bag.Santana surrendered to police following the incident. The Dipset rapper faces unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance as well as an unspecified federal warrant, This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Juelz Santana Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone