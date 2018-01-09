Last Friday, pop superstar Justin Timberlake returned with “Filthy,” a strutting single that’s a surprising pivot from the carefree, innocuous Trolls tune “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” In contrast, “Filthy” is full of grating synths and shrill screams. There’s a pair of stadium-funk breakdowns, all walloping drum fills and histrionic guitars. Although Timberlake has relied heavilyThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Justin Timberlake Producer Danja Talks Making the Wild, Futuristic ‘Filthy’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone