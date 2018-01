Kendrick Lamar detailed the soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel superhero film Black Panther. The Grammy-winning rapper curated the 14-song soundtrack alongside Top Dawg Entertainment label head Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.Lamar is featured on five tracks: the previously released This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Kendrick Lamar Details All-Star ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone