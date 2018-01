Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith and Elton John have been announced as the latest round of performers at the 2018 Grammy Awards, set to take place January 28th in New York City. John will perform “one of his classic hits” alongside special guest Miley Cyrus.The already stacked GrammysThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, U2 Added to 2018 Grammy Lineup …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone