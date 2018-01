Kendrick Lamar, who is helming Black Panther: The Album alongside TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, teams up with TDE labelmate Jay Rock for a new song from the soundtrack, “King’s Dead.” The new tune also features Future and James Blake.Produced by Mike Will Made-It and TeddyThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake Team on Jay Rock’s ‘King’s Dead’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone